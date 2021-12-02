STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana paddy procurement: With Centre’s stand on parboiled rice, mills stare at bleak future

Parboiled rice mills operate for six months in a year during the Rabi season in Telangana, as the paddy procured in this climate is fit for conversion into parboiled rice.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility. (Representational photo| EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The future of parboiled rice mills hangs in the balance, with the Centre making it clear that it would not procure Rabi paddy from Telangana anymore as parboiled rice has no takers anywhere.
Even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently advised farmers not to raise paddy in the ensuing Rabi, as the Centre had said it had enough stocks of parboiled rice. There are more than 1,000 parboiled rice mills in the State, most of them concentrated in Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts. 

A parboiled rice mill in Karimnagar

The Centre’s decision is casting a long shadow on the livelihoods of thousands of workers dependent on the mills.  These mills operate for six months in a year during the Rabi season in Telangana, as the paddy procured in this climate is fit for conversion into parboiled rice. “If we have to close down our mills, then we would incur heavy losses and the machinery may rust,” says joint secretary of State Rice Millers Association Boinapalli Narsing Rao.

Karimnagar district rice millers association vice-president Girdarlal Dodia said it would be difficult for the millers to pay their EMIs as many of the mills have been bankrolled. “Over time, we had spent a lot after borrowing money to effect modification and additional installation of machinery. Each unit has cost us `6 crore and they are under hypothecation to the banks,” Dodia said. 

If the millers go for raw rice instead of boiled paddy, about 50 per cent of rice may turn into broken rice. 
The millers rue that it was the government that encouraged the setting up of parboiled rice mills after paddy production rose exponentially in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana paddy procurement Parboiled rice Parboiled rice mills
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp