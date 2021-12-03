STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP files quash petition in TS HC

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy heard the plea and posted the case on December 7. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, popularly known as Sujana Chowdary, filed a quash petition with the Telangana High Court seeking the court to set aside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons. Justice B Vijayasen Reddy heard the plea and posted the case on December 7. 

The ED had summoned the Rajya Sabha MP in connection with an alleged Rs 5,700 crore bank loan fraud case. The petitioner submitted that the Sujana Group of Companies carry out their operations lawfully. He informed that they have cooperated with the ED and submitted all the information sought by them. 

With regards to fraud allegations against Chennai-based firm Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Limited (BCEPL), the ED conducted raids and seized certain rubber stamps, he said.

