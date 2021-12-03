STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer dies at paddy centre in Telangana

The incident caused a lot of grief among his fellow villagers.

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:48 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A farmer died of a heart attack while waiting for his paddy to be procured at a purchasing centre in Baddipadaga of Nangunnur mandal on Thursday. The incident caused a lot of grief among his fellow villagers.

The farmer, Vadluri Ramulu, 42, had leased an acre of land near Dandla Yellaiah in the same village to cultivate paddy.  The grain was brought to the purchasing centre set up on the rock of Rajarajeshwara temple in Baddipadaga village under the auspices of Palamakula Co-operative Society, since the last 10 days. Ramulu had dried the grain over several days to obtain the required moisture content.  

On Thursday evening, the purchasing centre managers gave Ramulu gunny bags filled with grain. In the process of squeezing and stuffing the dried grain, he got chest pains.  He recovered a little and resumed work, but got the pains again, and immediately called an ambulance.  

Ramulu died while he was being taken to a hospital. News of his death cast a pall of gloom in the Baddipagada village. Ramulu is survived by his wife Latha and four daughters.  The villagers are appealing to the government to support the tenant farmer’s family.

TAGS
Telangana paddy procurement farmers protests
