Narayankhed Hospital chief thrashed for harassing trainee nurse

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The family members of a trainee nurse thrashed the superintendent of Narayankhed Government Area Hospital here on Thursday after the woman complained to them that the hospital official sexually harassed her.

According to the victim, after completing a 15-day training at the hospital, she approached superintendent Narsing Chauhan seeking a certificate. Stating that he can’t issue the certificate just like that, Chauhan asked for sexual ‘favours’ when the victim expressed her inability to pay any money. He also offered her money in exchange.

Irked by his behaviour, the victim complained to her relatives about the incident. Meanwhile, they hatched a plan and made the victim contact the superintendent who asked her to meet him at a shop outside the hospital.

When Chauhan arrived at the shop, the victim’s relatives thrashed him black and blue. They then took him to the Narayankhed Area Hospital in an auto rickshaw and beat him up there as well. Chauhan was handed over to the police later. Narayankhed SI said that a case has been registered.