Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao surprises Wanaparthy farmers with field visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers of Rangapur village in Pebbair mandal and Williamkonda village in Kothakota mandal in Wanaparthy district were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday, seeing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in their fields.

Rao had stopped at black gram and groundnut fields adjacent to the National Highway 44 while returning from Gadwal where he had gone to console MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy whose father passed away recently, Rao first halted at Rangapur village and walked up to the field where he interacted with Maheswar Reddy who is cultivating black gram. Rao also interacted with Ramulu, who is cultivating groundnut.

The Chief Minister enquired about the water requirement for these two crops as well as the prevailing market price The farmers informed him that the black gram yield would be eight to 12 quintals per acre. The MSP for black gram is Rs 6,300 and the price in market is above Rs 8,000, the farmers explained.

The farmers said that the groundnut yield would be around 10 to 15 quintals per acre. The MSP for groundnut is Rs 5,500 per quintal and the prevailing market price is over Rs 7,000, they said. The farmers also informed Rao that the soil is rejuvenated after changing the crops. Rao inspected the paddy dried at thrashing floor in Williamkonda by G Venkataiah. The farmer said that because of plenty of water, the yield has been good.

The Chief Minister once again requested farmers across the State to opt for alternative crops like groundnut, cotton, black gram, green gram and Bengal gram and avoid raising paddy in rabi season. He also advised them to raise irrigated dry crops, which he said would help weed out blight of crops and also “political blight”. He rued that even cultivation of crops was being politicised.

The farmers and tribals utilised the opportunity to take photos with him. ll Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and others accompanied Rao to the fields.

Farmers of Rangapur village in Pebbair mandal and Williamkonda village in Kothakota mandal in Wanaparthy district were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday, seeing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in their fields.

Rao had stopped at black gram and groundnut fields adjacent to the National Highway 44 while returning from Gadwal where he had gone to console MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy whose father passed away recently,

Rao first halted at Rangapur village and walked up to the field where he interacted with Maheswar Reddy who is cultivating black gram. Rao also interacted with Ramulu, who is cultivating groundnut. The Chief Minister enquired about the water requirement for these two crops as well as the prevailing market price The farmers informed him that the black gram yield would be eight to 12 quintals per acre. The MSP for black gram is Rs 6,300 and the price in market is above Rs 8,000, the farmers explained.

The farmers said that the groundnut yield would be around 10 to 15 quintals per acre. The MSP for groundnut is Rs 5,500 per quintal and the prevailing market price is over Rs 7,000, they said. The farmers also informed Rao that the soil is rejuvenated after changing the crops. Rao inspected the paddy dried at thrashing floor in Williamkonda by G Venkataiah. The farmer said that because of plenty of water, the yield has been good.

The Chief Minister once again requested farmers across the State to opt for alternative crops like groundnut, cotton, black gram, green gram and Bengal gram and avoid raising paddy in rabi season. He also advised them to raise irrigated dry crops, which he said would help weed out blight of crops and also “political blight”. He rued that even cultivation of crops was being politicised.

The farmers and tribals utilised the opportunity to take photos with him. ll Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and others accompanied Rao to the fields.

Don’t grow paddy, reiterates CM

The Chief Minister once again requested farmers across the State to opt for alternative crops like groundnut, cotton, black gram, green gram and Bengal gram and avoid raising paddy in Rabi season