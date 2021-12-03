STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao surprises Wanaparthy farmers with field visit

CM stops at black gram, groundnut fields next to NH 44 while returning from Gadwal

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers of Rangapur village in Pebbair mandal and Williamkonda village in Kothakota mandal in Wanaparthy district were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday, seeing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in their fields. 

Rao had stopped at black gram and groundnut fields adjacent to the National Highway 44 while returning from Gadwal where he had gone to console MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy whose father passed away recently, Rao first halted at Rangapur village and walked up to the field where he interacted with Maheswar Reddy who is cultivating black gram. Rao also interacted with Ramulu, who is cultivating groundnut. 

The Chief Minister enquired about the water requirement for these two crops as well as the prevailing market price The farmers informed him that the black gram yield would be eight to 12 quintals per acre. The MSP for black gram is Rs 6,300 and the price in market is above Rs 8,000, the farmers explained. 
The farmers said that the groundnut yield would be around 10 to 15 quintals per acre. The MSP for groundnut is Rs 5,500 per quintal and the prevailing market price is over Rs 7,000, they said.  The farmers also informed Rao that the soil is rejuvenated after changing the crops. Rao inspected the paddy dried at thrashing floor in Williamkonda by G Venkataiah. The farmer said that because of plenty of water, the yield has been good.

The Chief Minister once again requested farmers across the State to opt for alternative crops like groundnut, cotton, black gram, green gram and Bengal gram and avoid raising paddy in rabi season.  He also advised them to raise irrigated dry crops, which he said would help weed out blight of crops and also “political blight”. He rued that even cultivation of crops was being politicised. 

The farmers and tribals utilised the opportunity to take photos with him. ll Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and others accompanied Rao to the fields.

Farmers of Rangapur village in Pebbair mandal and Williamkonda village in Kothakota mandal in Wanaparthy district were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday, seeing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in their fields. 

Rao had stopped at black gram and groundnut fields adjacent to the National Highway 44 while returning from Gadwal where he had gone to console MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy whose father passed away recently, 

Rao first halted at Rangapur village and walked up to the field where he interacted with Maheswar Reddy who is cultivating black gram. Rao also interacted with Ramulu, who is cultivating groundnut. The Chief Minister enquired about the water requirement for these two crops as well as the prevailing market price The farmers informed him that the black gram yield would be eight to 12 quintals per acre. The MSP for black gram is Rs 6,300 and the price in market is above Rs 8,000, the farmers explained. 

The farmers said that the groundnut yield would be around 10 to 15 quintals per acre. The MSP for groundnut is Rs 5,500 per quintal and the prevailing market price is over Rs 7,000, they said.  The farmers also informed Rao that the soil is rejuvenated after changing the crops. Rao inspected the paddy dried at thrashing floor in Williamkonda by G Venkataiah. The farmer said that because of plenty of water, the yield has been good.

The Chief Minister once again requested farmers across the State to opt for alternative crops like groundnut, cotton, black gram, green gram and Bengal gram and avoid raising paddy in rabi season.  He also advised them to raise irrigated dry crops, which he said would help weed out blight of crops and also “political blight”. He rued that even cultivation of crops was being politicised. 

The farmers and tribals utilised the opportunity to take photos with him. ll Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and others accompanied Rao to the fields.

Don’t grow paddy, reiterates CM 

The Chief Minister once again requested farmers across the State to opt for alternative crops like groundnut, cotton, black gram, green gram and Bengal gram and avoid raising paddy in Rabi season

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Chandrasekhar Rao Wanaparthy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp