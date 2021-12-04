STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

100 students fall ill after eating midday meal in Telangana school

According to sources, they were served rice, along with sambar, egg and cabbage curry, on the day. Soon after having the food, the students started complaining of stomach pain and began vomiting.

Published: 04th December 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As many as 100 students of the Choppadandi Social Welfare Girls Residential School fell ill after consuming their midday meal, on Friday.

According to sources, they were served rice, along with sambar, egg and cabbage curry, on the day. Soon after having the food, the students started complaining of stomach pain and began vomiting.

Noticing this, the school officials immediately rushed them to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital. While 40 students were discharged soon, 60 were kept under observation till the evening, after which the doctors discharged 49 other. 11 kids were still undergoing treatment, when last reports came in. Doctors said that their condition was stable.

Fourth incident in a month

It may be mentioned here that this was the fourth incident of the same kind in just over a month, wherein schoolchildren took ill after having midday meals. While 80 students fell sick at Birkur MPP School on Oct 27, 32 were hospitalised at Dimmaturthi village on Nov 5, and another 14 students fell ill at the same Birkur MPP School yet again on Nov 6. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana School
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp