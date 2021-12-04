100 students fall ill after eating midday meal in Telangana school

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As many as 100 students of the Choppadandi Social Welfare Girls Residential School fell ill after consuming their midday meal, on Friday.

According to sources, they were served rice, along with sambar, egg and cabbage curry, on the day. Soon after having the food, the students started complaining of stomach pain and began vomiting.

Noticing this, the school officials immediately rushed them to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital. While 40 students were discharged soon, 60 were kept under observation till the evening, after which the doctors discharged 49 other. 11 kids were still undergoing treatment, when last reports came in. Doctors said that their condition was stable.

Fourth incident in a month

It may be mentioned here that this was the fourth incident of the same kind in just over a month, wherein schoolchildren took ill after having midday meals. While 80 students fell sick at Birkur MPP School on Oct 27, 32 were hospitalised at Dimmaturthi village on Nov 5, and another 14 students fell ill at the same Birkur MPP School yet again on Nov 6.