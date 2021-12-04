STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah dies at 88

On the morning of December 4, Konijeti Rosaiah breathed his last while being taken to private hospital in Banjara Hills, after health condition deteriorated.

Published: 04th December 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh

Former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah passed away at the age of 88 in Hyderabad. He had also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. 

He served as Chief Minister from September 3, 2009 to June 25, 2011 and was preceded by YS Rajasekhara Reddy and succeeded by N Kiran Kumar Reddy, while representing as MLC of Guntur. 

Rosaiah was born in Vemuru village of Guntur district in 1933 and began his political in 1960s after joining Congress. He served as cabinet Minister holding portfolios including Finance, in T Anjaiah's Government and later served as Home Minister under Kotla Vijaybhaskar Reddy in early 1980s and held important portfolios as a Minister through out the Congress governments in Undivided Andhra Pradesh. 

On Saturday morning he breathed his last while being taken to private hospital in Banjara Hills, after health condition deteriorated.

Rosaiah's death great loss, say leaders from both Telugu states 

Political leaders from both Telugu states expressed sorrow over the demise of former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his sympathies over his death and recalled Rosaiah as one leader who brought many laurels to the posts he held. The Telangana Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family as well.

TPCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, while terming Rosaiah as a politician of upholding values and discipline, said that he was deeply disturbed by his demise and termed his death as great loss. 

APCC president, S Sailajanath described Rosaiah as a great politician who set example for others and felt that he got reputation amongst people not only as economist, but also a great administrator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konijeti Rosaiah Former Andhra Pradesh CM
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp