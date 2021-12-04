Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah dies at 88

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah passed away at the age of 88 in Hyderabad. He had also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

He served as Chief Minister from September 3, 2009 to June 25, 2011 and was preceded by YS Rajasekhara Reddy and succeeded by N Kiran Kumar Reddy, while representing as MLC of Guntur.

Rosaiah was born in Vemuru village of Guntur district in 1933 and began his political in 1960s after joining Congress. He served as cabinet Minister holding portfolios including Finance, in T Anjaiah's Government and later served as Home Minister under Kotla Vijaybhaskar Reddy in early 1980s and held important portfolios as a Minister through out the Congress governments in Undivided Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday morning he breathed his last while being taken to private hospital in Banjara Hills, after health condition deteriorated.

Rosaiah's death great loss, say leaders from both Telugu states

Political leaders from both Telugu states expressed sorrow over the demise of former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his sympathies over his death and recalled Rosaiah as one leader who brought many laurels to the posts he held. The Telangana Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family as well.

TPCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, while terming Rosaiah as a politician of upholding values and discipline, said that he was deeply disturbed by his demise and termed his death as great loss.

APCC president, S Sailajanath described Rosaiah as a great politician who set example for others and felt that he got reputation amongst people not only as economist, but also a great administrator.