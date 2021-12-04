Hyderabad cops outwit thief, recover gold and cash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police solved the case of a major theft reported in the residence of a Jogini in the Osmania University police station limits in less than 24 hours.

The police also arrested the accused who turned out to be the husband of the complainant’s adopted daughter and recovered the stolen gold weighing 1 kg as well as `4 lakh in cash intact. Mandala Laxman, the accused had stolen the gold ornaments and cash when Jogini Rangamma had gone on a pilgrimage to Kasi.

Police found that Laxman had switched off the CCTV cameras at home and opened the locked door by removing the screws of the latch one at a time, using a drilling machine. Later, he fixed the screws, so as to show that no outsider entered the house.