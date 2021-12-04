STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cops outwit thief, recover gold and cash

Hyderabad City Police solved the case of a major theft reported in the residence of a Jogini in the Osmania University police station limits in less than 24 hours. 

Published: 04th December 2021 10:02 AM

By Express News Service

The police also arrested the accused who turned out to be the husband of the complainant’s adopted daughter and recovered the stolen gold weighing 1 kg as well as `4 lakh in cash intact. Mandala Laxman, the accused had stolen the gold ornaments and cash when Jogini Rangamma had gone on a pilgrimage to Kasi. 

Police found that Laxman had switched off the CCTV cameras at home and opened the locked door by removing the screws of the latch one at a time, using a drilling machine. Later, he fixed the screws, so as to show that no outsider entered the house. 

