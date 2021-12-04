STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nine more test positive for Covid at Hyderabad airport; flyer from UK who went missing, traced

The shocking incident took place on Friday morning when the British Airways flight landed in Hyderabad and the passengers were tested as per protocols.

Published: 04th December 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Eight other passengers also tested positive on the same day and all of them were sent to the TIMS Hospital in Gachibowli. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though there was a lapse on their part, the officials managed to avert a major outbreak when they traced a lady traveller from London who tested positive for Covid-19 but left the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) without intimating the staff. 

The shocking incident took place on Friday morning when the British Airways flight landed in Hyderabad and the passengers were tested as per protocols. Eight other passengers also tested positive on the same day and all of them were sent to the TIMS Hospital in Gachibowli.

It is not clear whether the lady passenger, who left without informing the airport staff, was informed about her positive status. However, the sources confirmed that she walked away without permission from the health staff. In fact, the staff realised that she left the premises only an hour later. She reportedly hailed a cab and reached her home in Jeedimetla. “With the help of the medical team, we found her address and reached her home. She was then shifted to TIMS,” informed K Balaraj, SHO Jeedimetla. It may be mentioned here that the passenger tested positive for Covid-19 and her samples have been sent for genome sequencing, which will determine if she is affected by the Omicron variant. As a consequence of her departure from the airport, three others — the cab driver who drove her home and both her parents, are now under home isolation.

Since December 1, a total of 13 passengers tested positive for Coronavirus at the RGIA. Meanwhile, TIMS Director Dr Vimala Thomas stated that the passengers from abroad who tested positive were asymptomatic and recovering well in the special isolation wards set up at the hospital. “The status of the variant affecting these patients is unknown as samples have been sent to the designated labs for genomic sequencing,” she added.

Harish writes to Centre, seeks booster shots for healthcare workers

Health Minister T Harish Rao wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya, asking the Centre to consider providing booster shots to healthcare, frontline and high-risk groups. He also suggested some changes like reducing the gap between two doses of Covid vaccination from 12 weeks to 4-6 weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 in India Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp