Nine more test positive for Covid at Hyderabad airport; flyer from UK who went missing, traced

HYDERABAD: Though there was a lapse on their part, the officials managed to avert a major outbreak when they traced a lady traveller from London who tested positive for Covid-19 but left the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) without intimating the staff.

The shocking incident took place on Friday morning when the British Airways flight landed in Hyderabad and the passengers were tested as per protocols. Eight other passengers also tested positive on the same day and all of them were sent to the TIMS Hospital in Gachibowli.

It is not clear whether the lady passenger, who left without informing the airport staff, was informed about her positive status. However, the sources confirmed that she walked away without permission from the health staff. In fact, the staff realised that she left the premises only an hour later. She reportedly hailed a cab and reached her home in Jeedimetla. “With the help of the medical team, we found her address and reached her home. She was then shifted to TIMS,” informed K Balaraj, SHO Jeedimetla. It may be mentioned here that the passenger tested positive for Covid-19 and her samples have been sent for genome sequencing, which will determine if she is affected by the Omicron variant. As a consequence of her departure from the airport, three others — the cab driver who drove her home and both her parents, are now under home isolation.

Since December 1, a total of 13 passengers tested positive for Coronavirus at the RGIA. Meanwhile, TIMS Director Dr Vimala Thomas stated that the passengers from abroad who tested positive were asymptomatic and recovering well in the special isolation wards set up at the hospital. “The status of the variant affecting these patients is unknown as samples have been sent to the designated labs for genomic sequencing,” she added.

Harish writes to Centre, seeks booster shots for healthcare workers

Health Minister T Harish Rao wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya, asking the Centre to consider providing booster shots to healthcare, frontline and high-risk groups. He also suggested some changes like reducing the gap between two doses of Covid vaccination from 12 weeks to 4-6 weeks.