STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nip Maoist threat in the bud: Centre to Telangana

DGP holds meet with cops after Union govt pulls State up for failing to stop Maoists from burning effigies & posters of Modi and Shah

Published: 04th December 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM : It appears as if the Centre is furious with the Telangana government and the State’s police machinery for their alleged inability to nip Maoist threat  in the bud. It may be recalled that some Maoist leaders had urged the people to burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of ‘International Action Day’ (Nov 24), organised opposing Operation Prahar.

On learning about this, the Centre vented its ire at the Telangana government and directed it to take necessary measures to curb Maoist menace and ensure that such incidents don’t happen in the future.
According to sources, the Union government is of the opinion that both Telangana and Chhattisgarh are lagging behind in controlling Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also received information from the Intelligence Bureau that the leaders of the banned outfit organised a massive meeting in which hundreds of people took part in Pamedu forest area on the occasion of ‘International Action Day’, despite the fact that there were several police base camps in the area.

Sources told Express that the Intelligence Bureau officials have already sent a detailed report to the MHA stating that the Maoist leaders and activists went ahead and burned the effigies and posters of Modi and Shah during the meeting.

Cops bear the brunt

The news that Maoists burned the effigies and posters of Modi and Shah in Telangana has come as a shocker to the State police though the area has enough CRPF camps and they carry out combing operations on a regular basis.

After the MHA expressed its anger over the incident, DGP M Mahender Reddy paid surprise visits to the base camp at Chennaram in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on December 1 and interacted with the forces. During the meeting, he reportedly gave strong instructions to the security personnel and directed them to deal with Maoist activists with an iron fist. He urged them to take measures to weed out Maoist threat. In the meantime, a police officer working in the area cited the effigy-burning incident as “a failure of the Intelligence officials”. 

“Even the Intelligence Bureau found out about it after the Maoists burned the effigies of the PM and HM,” the personnel said.Meanwhile, an official of the State’s Intelligence Wing lambasted the security personnel stating that the effigy-burning incident happened right near their camps. “There are several base camps in the area. Hundreds of CRPF, greyhound and special party officials patrol the area on a daily basis and yet they couldn’t get any information regarding the incident. It is appalling,” the official opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Maoist
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp