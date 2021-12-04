Suspecting wife, ryot kills 1-year-old daughter in Telangana

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : A farmer killed his infant daughter and later attempted suicide since he suspected his wife’s fidelity, in Venkatraopeta village, of Thoguta mandal. Police said that M Rajasekhar took his one-year-old daughter to a farm well and administered her an electric shock on Friday.

He tried to portray her death as an accident but grief and guilt took over. He later attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. Police said that Rajasekhar was rushed to the Gajwel Government Hospital after he fell unconscious and is currently being treated at a hospital. Thogita police have registered a case and are investigating.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)