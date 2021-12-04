Woman dies at Telangana hospital, kin allege negligence

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital at Kagaznagar after she developed labour pains, died due to alleged medical negligence here on Friday.

The deceased person has been identified as Rehana Begum. She was admitted to the private hospital after developing labour pains on Thursday, and gave birth to a baby soon afterwards. On Friday morning, when the medical staffers went to check on her at the postnatal ward, they found that she was unconscious.

Meanwhile, the doctors at the private hospital advised Rehana’s family members that they shift her to the Mancherial Government Hospital for better treatment. Tragically, the woman died while being taken to the Mancherial hospital.

On learning about the incident, the bereaved family members and relatives of the victim arrived at the hospital and began staging a protest alleging that Rehana died due to medical negligence.