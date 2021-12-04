STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Woman dies at Telangana hospital, kin allege negligence

When the medical staffers went to check on her at the postnatal ward, they found that she was unconscious.

Published: 04th December 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Tragically, the woman died while being taken to the Mancherial hospital. On learning about the incident, the bereaved family. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital at Kagaznagar after she developed labour pains, died due to alleged medical negligence here on Friday.

The deceased person has been identified as Rehana Begum. She was admitted to the private hospital after developing labour pains on Thursday, and gave birth to a baby soon afterwards. On Friday morning, when the medical staffers went to check on her at the postnatal ward, they found that she was unconscious.

Meanwhile, the doctors at the private hospital advised Rehana’s family members that they shift her to the Mancherial Government Hospital for better treatment. Tragically, the woman died while being taken to the Mancherial hospital.

On learning about the incident, the bereaved family members and relatives of the victim arrived at the hospital and began staging a protest alleging that Rehana died due to medical negligence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rehana Begum Telangana Hospitals
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp