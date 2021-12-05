STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

100 swanky villas sealed in Telangana's Dundigal

Eight more villas which were constructed in the prohibited buffer zone of Katwa Cheruvu, Mallampet, are being demolished.

Published: 05th December 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

The staff and officials of Dundigal Municipality caution buyers through banners after sealing the unauthorised villas, in Mallampet on Saturday.

The staff and officials of Dundigal Municipality caution buyers through banners after sealing the unauthorised villas, in Mallampet on Saturday.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a major crackdown on unauthorised villa constructions in Dundigal municipality, about 100 villas were sealed by the Town Planning wing of Dundigal municipality on Saturday, and 160 more are going to be sealed in the next two days.

Eight more villas that were constructed in the prohibited buffer zone of Katwa Cheruvu, Mallampet, are being demolished. Four of them have already been razed to the ground, while demolition of the remaining four villas is under process. Municipal officials have booked criminal cases against the developer of these villas.

On Saturday morning, municipal officials led by Dundigal Municipal Commissioner P Bhogishwarlu descended on the villas — some of them still under construction — developed by Sri Lakshmi Constructions at Mallampet in Dundigal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district and began the process of sealing 260 villas. Till the evening, they sealed about 100 villas and the remaining will be sealed in about two days time.

Some partly paid for

It is learnt that a few individuals have made advance payments to book some of the villas without verifying the details of the layout, or checking if they have approval from the concerned authorities. The market value of each villa, which has an area of 1,500-2,000 square feet, is around Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.50 crore.

The villas are being sealed under Section 181(1) of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, which prohibits unauthorised constructions. The sealing was carried out as per the orders of Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector S Harish.

ICAD Department identified villas in buffer zone

The eight illegal villas being built on the Full Tank Level/buffer zone of Katwa Cheruvu were identified by the Irrigation and Command Area Development (ICAD) Department, Hyderabad. Speaking to Express, Commissioner Bhogishwarlu said the developer of these villas was constructing them without obtaining the required approval for their layouts or building permission from either Telangana Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) or Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The developer took up the constructions based on the permission issued by the Gram Panchayat office. A memo was issued to the panchayat secretary for sanctioning the constructions, as he has no authority to do the same, the Commissioner said.

However, 60 more villas constructed by the same developer, just a few metres away from the unauthorised villas, were not touched by the Town Planning wing, as these had obtained the HMDA’s approval. It is learnt that it was officials from DTCP and HMDA who brought the ongoing villa constructions to the notice of the District Collector and urged him to take necessary action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dundigal villas sealed Dundigal Municipality Katwa Cheruvu prohibited buffer zone
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp