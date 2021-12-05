3-day ISTAM conference launched at VIT-AP

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HYDERABAD:  While inaugurating the three-day 66th annual conference of the Indian Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ISTAM) at Vellore Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) University, Amaravati, Distinguished Scientist, Director-General, Naval Systems and Materials at DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, urged the younger generation to work towards making the country self-sufficient and self-reliant on crucial technologies.

Addressing the inaugural function virtually, he said that students should think creatively and make the country as proud in the defence sector as it is in the software industry. The conference hosted several parallel sessions diligently planned for the benefit of all the participants aimed to bridge the gap between the scholars working in academia and the working scientists.

Dr. G Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor, VIT Group of Institutions, emphasised on the importance of research in the nation’s growth, and said that VIT is one of the top institutes in terms of research publications. VIT-AP is committed to continue towards its goal of becoming a global hub for research and development, said Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP. 

