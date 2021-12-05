STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Convicted in 2017 heist, man tries to rob again, held in Hyderabad

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A person convicted in the 2017 Muthoot heist,  Laxman Narayan Mudhan, and two of his associates were arrested by Trimulgherry police in connection with a robbery attempt at a branch of Muthoot Mini Financial Services in at Lal Bazaar X Roads on November 29.

When the branch was being opened, the accused and two associates barged into the branch, threatened staffers at knife point and tried to loot gold and other valuables, the police said. Police rushed to the spot and tried to nab them, but were only successful in catching them after chasing for a while. 

Later during the inquiry, the police recovered knives, screwdrivers from them. On questioning, they admitted the robbery attempt and also their plan to commit an offence again. 

