Court backs RTC, blocks Rapido ad 

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar informed that the Tenth Junior Civil Judge of the City Civil Court, Nampally on Friday restrained Rapido from telecasting the ad film on any platform.

Published: 06th December 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court has restrained Rapido, the bike taxi app from broadcasting a controversial ad featuring actor Allu Arjun, as it suggests traveling in RTC buses was ‘uncomfortable and dangerous’ and also directed YouTube to block it, the TSRTC informed on Sunday.  

Earlier, upon being issued a notice by TSRTC, Rapido had slightly modified the ad film, but continued to display it.

