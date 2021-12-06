Court backs RTC, blocks Rapido ad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court has restrained Rapido, the bike taxi app from broadcasting a controversial ad featuring actor Allu Arjun, as it suggests traveling in RTC buses was ‘uncomfortable and dangerous’ and also directed YouTube to block it, the TSRTC informed on Sunday.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar informed that the Tenth Junior Civil Judge of the City Civil Court, Nampally on Friday restrained Rapido from telecasting the ad film on any platform. The court also directed YouTube to block access to all versions of the ad,” Sajjanar said.

Earlier, upon being issued a notice by TSRTC, Rapido had slightly modified the ad film, but continued to display it.