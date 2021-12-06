Maoists strike again, set road roller ablaze in Telangana forest area

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Days after the Centre pulled the State government up for its alleged inability to control Maoist threat, the members of the banned outfit struck again and set a road roller ablaze in Eturnagaram, late on Saturday night. The road roller was brought in to lay a road between Eturnagaram and Tupakulagudem in the forest area. In light of this, the police officials have sounded a high alert in the area and urged the locals to be vigilant.

In a letter that was recovered from the area, penned purportedly by the members of the Maoist party’s Eturnagaram and Mahadevpur area committees, the activists urged the citizens to make the 21st anniversary of their People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) a grand success. The activists also requested the people to take part in their fight against the corrupt Telangana government, which would eventually help the party strengthen its base in the State.

Meanwhile, this incident has sent shock waves in all areas located along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. The authorities have already deployed additional forces in the area as part of their initiatives to increase vigil.

They are currently combing all areas located along the banks of Godavari river in Mulugu district, abutting the Chhattisgarh border. The sleuths are also conducting vehicle checks at Eturunagaram, Wajedu and Venkatapuram areas in the district.

Accused in cop net: Sources

Sources said that the police have already identified and arrested the one who set the road roller afire. He reportedly belongs to Eturnagaram itself.

“The said person recently approached Maoist leader Damodar and sought help to resolve some land dispute. After assuring help, Damodar demanded that he do something for the party and proposed that he set a vehicle being used for road construction work ablaze to draw attention. Cops have already arrested the accused and would reveal his details and whereabouts on Monday,” sources added.

Police on alert

When contacted, Mulugu Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar said that they have already alerted all police stations to increase vigil in view of PLGA anniversary celebrations. “10 to 15 teams have been deployed to comb Agency areas along the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders,” he added