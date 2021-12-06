STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana leader CH Vittal joins Bharatiya Janata Party

Expressing confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state after next polls, CH Vittal said the youth in Telangana is suffering for want of employment despite over two lakh jabs there.

Published: 06th December 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former Member of Telangana state Public Service Commiission, Hyderabad, CH Vittall Joins BJP in Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Former Member of Telangana state Public Service Commiission, Hyderabad, CH Vittal Joins BJP in Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Telangana employees association president Ch Vittal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, alleging that there is no respect for leaders associated with the movement for the state's formation in the TRS government there.

He joined the party here in the presence of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and its chief national spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Expressing confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state after next elections, he said the youth in Telangana is suffering for want of employment despite over two lakh vacancies there.

Welcoming him, Naqvi said the country is divided between those promoting democracy and those promoting dynasty.

The BJP has been working to expand democracy and acceptability of its leadership has been rising in every field and region, he said.

Chugh said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's government has "sidelined" people who struggled for the state's creation while he has promoted his family members in his government.

He has made it a place of "loot", Chugh alleged targeting Rao.

Telangana movement leaders have been steadily joining the BJP, he said, noting that Vittal had been associated with it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ch Vittal Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi TRS government
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp