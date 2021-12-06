STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With eight tigers, Telangana's Kagaznagar forest division now a haven for big cats

Apart from the eight tigers that live here, two other big cats are constantly moving back and forth between Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra and Kagaznagar division by crossing the Pranhita river.

Tiger, forest

Image of tiger in a forest area used for representational purpose (Photo | Special arrangement)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: It appears as if the Sirpur-Kagaznagar forest division in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district has turned into a haven for tigers. 

According to the findings of the carnivore sign survey conducted by the forest officials as part of the All India Tiger Estimates 2021-22, there are at least eight tigers in the division, including five cubs.

Apart from these eight tigers, two other big cats are constantly moving back and forth between Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra and Kagaznagar division by crossing the Pranhita river.

It may be mentioned here that the Kagaznagar forest division that falls under the Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) limits is renowned for its wildlife wealth, as a result of which many big cats migrate to this area from other forests in the country.

Of the eight tigers that have been identified, two are female big cats with two and three cubs respectively and the other one a male. The cubs are all below the age of two years.

Apart from the Kagaznagar division, the officials have also identified tigers in other forest areas under KTR limits. According to findings, forests in Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts currently have tigers on the prowl. Recently, a leopard too was identified in Adilabad district, highlighting the fact that the erstwhile district is currently rich with carnivores.

Speaking to Express, Adilabad circle forest conservator Dr. G Ramalingam said that they are taking all measures to ensure the safety of these wild animals.

