STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Activist Teenmaar Mallanna joins BJP, says he will 'build KCR's political grave'

"I was the first to question the atrocities of the TRS, which was followed by many others who have followed my line," activist C Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna said.

Published: 07th December 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Popular political activist and journalist Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna joins BJP in presence of Tarun Chug, BJP General Secretary In New Delhi on Tuesday.

Popular political activist and journalist Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna joins BJP in presence of Tarun Chug, BJP General Secretary In New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: C Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna has declared that being given the membership of BJP was akin to being given a fifteen-metre rope to tie the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the martyrs memorial at Gunpark, and making the family members of the martyred activists of the Telangana movement whip them on their backs, for suppressing journalism and crushing Telangana activists during their dictatorial and corrupt dynastic politics. 

Addressing media persons after joining BJP in presence of BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh and other BJP MPs in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Mallanna has assured that he would build the political grave for the chief minister with 'My Home Cement.'

"I was the first to question the atrocities of the TRS, which was followed by many others who have followed my line. Now it is time to work, the reason why I have joined the BJP," he said.

Tarun Chugh, who pointed out how the graduate voters of Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda had supported Mallanna during the MLC election by giving him 1,49,000 votes under the graduates' constituency, has said that Mallanna had found his place in the hearts of the people of Telangana.

"Seventeen lakh people instantly connect with Mallanna whenever he goes live. He has exposed the loot, dynastic politics, corruption and atrocities of the TRS. Mallanna joining BJP is significant because the atrocities of the Telangana government have reached New Delhi, so that people across the country would now understand the dictatorship of one family ruling the state," he observed.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, though Ch Vittal and Mallanna who joined BJP were not hardcore politicians, they were activists who realised that BJP was the party that shows zero-tolerance to corruption so that TRS' dictatorship could be brought to an end. He has appealed to all Telangana activists to follow suit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teenmaar Mallanna C Naveen Kumar Mallanna BJP Mallanna TRS KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao Tarun Chugh Bandi Sanjay Kumar Chintapandu Naveen Kumar
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp