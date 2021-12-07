Activist Teenmaar Mallanna joins BJP, says he will 'build KCR's political grave'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: C Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna has declared that being given the membership of BJP was akin to being given a fifteen-metre rope to tie the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the martyrs memorial at Gunpark, and making the family members of the martyred activists of the Telangana movement whip them on their backs, for suppressing journalism and crushing Telangana activists during their dictatorial and corrupt dynastic politics.

Addressing media persons after joining BJP in presence of BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh and other BJP MPs in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Mallanna has assured that he would build the political grave for the chief minister with 'My Home Cement.'

"I was the first to question the atrocities of the TRS, which was followed by many others who have followed my line. Now it is time to work, the reason why I have joined the BJP," he said.

Tarun Chugh, who pointed out how the graduate voters of Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda had supported Mallanna during the MLC election by giving him 1,49,000 votes under the graduates' constituency, has said that Mallanna had found his place in the hearts of the people of Telangana.

"Seventeen lakh people instantly connect with Mallanna whenever he goes live. He has exposed the loot, dynastic politics, corruption and atrocities of the TRS. Mallanna joining BJP is significant because the atrocities of the Telangana government have reached New Delhi, so that people across the country would now understand the dictatorship of one family ruling the state," he observed.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, though Ch Vittal and Mallanna who joined BJP were not hardcore politicians, they were activists who realised that BJP was the party that shows zero-tolerance to corruption so that TRS' dictatorship could be brought to an end. He has appealed to all Telangana activists to follow suit.