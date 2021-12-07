STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fear grips villagers after big cat is spotted in Telangana's Kataram forest area

Locals S Ramulu and Suram Srikanth, who were going towards the AMC godown on a two-wheeler, heard sounds of the big cat going towards Rudraram village.

Shot of the tiger taken by locals on the outskirts of Odipilavancha and Shankarpalli village in Malharrao mandal on Sunday, Dec 5, 2021.

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Fear has gripped the villages of Odipilavancha and Shankarpalli village in Kataram mandal and Rudraram village in Malharrao mandal after two residents spotted tiger movement in Kataram forest area in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday night.

Locals S Ramulu and Suram Srikanth, who were going towards the AMC godown on a two-wheeler, heard sounds of the big cat going towards Rudraram village. They shot a video on their mobile phones and informed the Shankarpalli village sarpanch A Ashok, who informed the Forest Department officials and local police. 

The District Forest Department sounded a high alert and also put its entire staff on vigil following the news of tiger movement. Speaking to the media, District Forest Officer (DFO) B Lavanya said that teams have been deployed to identify the movement of the big cat in the forest areas. She stated that after analysis of the pug marks, it was found that the tiger went towards Mahadevpur forest area. 

“We expect that the tiger is moving towards Maharashtra forest area. If the big cat returns, then it has a chance to enter into Peddapalli forest area. However, we have set up camera traps and took the help of experts to identify the tiger,” she added. 

