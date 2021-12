By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ SANGAREDDY: Chunchupalli police, on Monday, arrested a man and seized 825 kg of ganja from his possession. Bhadradri-Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt said the accused Dinesh, who is from MP, was suffering from financial issues.

With the help of his friend Sunil, who is absconding, was smuggling ganja from AP to Chhattisgarh when he was caught. In another case, the police arrested four persons with 992 kg of ganja in Sangareddy, said SP Ramanakumar.