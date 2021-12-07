STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No SOPs in place at Telangana's borders amid Omicron outbreaks in neighbouring Karnataka, Maharashtra

Unlike some other States, Telangana, which shares its border with Maharashtra and Karnataka where some cases of Omicron were reported, is yet to take steps to ward off the threat. 

Published: 07th December 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike some other States, Telangana, which shares its border with Maharashtra and Karnataka where some cases of Omicron were reported, is yet to take steps to ward off the threat. 

Besides other modes of transport, the TSRTC operates close to 300 buses daily to various destinations in these two States from Hyderabad.

RTA officials state that they have received no directions from the State government to restrict vehicular movement despite the Omicron scare. 

Earlier, during the first and second waves, as part of the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) various departments like Medical, Police and Revenue coordinated with the RTA in restricting vehicular movement, while conducting thermal scanning and also RT-PCR tests. 

This mechanism covered over a dozen entry points and exit points and pickets were set up at other smaller border routes without check-posts.

“Till now no such instruction (to check vehicles and passengers) has come from the State government. In such a scenario, committees would be formed and stationed at entry points,” stated an RTA official.

Some States, including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, have already put in place some kind of mechanism to keep the new strain of virus at bay. 

While Uttarakhand has increased the number of random tests at its borders, Madhya Pradesh has increased surveillance and is taking all precautionary measures.

Goa is asking those coming from specific States to undergo home quarantine for five days.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC, which recently ‘normalised’ its services, remains reluctant to make changes to its schedule and remains focused on covering losses incurred during the first and second wave. 

Recently, it added some more services to neighbouring States, as part its ‘long-distance services’ following the Chief Minister’s advice. 

Besides 290 buses being operated towards Karnataka and Maharashtra from Hyderabad, several new services between Adilabad and Niraj, Mumbai, Yavatmal, Solapur, Yadgir and Nanded were started recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana borders Omicron variant RT-PCR test Telangana border SoPs
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp