No SOPs in place at Telangana's borders amid Omicron outbreaks in neighbouring Karnataka, Maharashtra

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike some other States, Telangana, which shares its border with Maharashtra and Karnataka where some cases of Omicron were reported, is yet to take steps to ward off the threat.

Besides other modes of transport, the TSRTC operates close to 300 buses daily to various destinations in these two States from Hyderabad.

RTA officials state that they have received no directions from the State government to restrict vehicular movement despite the Omicron scare.

Earlier, during the first and second waves, as part of the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) various departments like Medical, Police and Revenue coordinated with the RTA in restricting vehicular movement, while conducting thermal scanning and also RT-PCR tests.

This mechanism covered over a dozen entry points and exit points and pickets were set up at other smaller border routes without check-posts.

“Till now no such instruction (to check vehicles and passengers) has come from the State government. In such a scenario, committees would be formed and stationed at entry points,” stated an RTA official.

Some States, including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, have already put in place some kind of mechanism to keep the new strain of virus at bay.

While Uttarakhand has increased the number of random tests at its borders, Madhya Pradesh has increased surveillance and is taking all precautionary measures.

Goa is asking those coming from specific States to undergo home quarantine for five days.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC, which recently ‘normalised’ its services, remains reluctant to make changes to its schedule and remains focused on covering losses incurred during the first and second wave.

Recently, it added some more services to neighbouring States, as part its ‘long-distance services’ following the Chief Minister’s advice.

Besides 290 buses being operated towards Karnataka and Maharashtra from Hyderabad, several new services between Adilabad and Niraj, Mumbai, Yavatmal, Solapur, Yadgir and Nanded were started recently.