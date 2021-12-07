Posters urge Telangana villagers to fight Maoists

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM / MULUGU: While the banned Maoist party is celebrating the 21st anniversary of the Maoist party’s People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, several posters and pamphlets urging people to fight against the Maoists were affixed on the walls in the villages of Bhadrachalam Agency area on Monday.

While there was no signature of an individual or organisation in the posters, it created a lot of buzz in the villages. With an attention-grabbing caption, “Don’t want Naxalism, need only development,’’ the posters say that Maoists provoke the innocent tribal community against the government.

Man arrested for setting road roller ablaze

Two days after a road roller was set ablaze in Eturnagaram, the police, on Monday, arrested the man allegedly responsible for the act. Mulugu Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar said that the accused S Durgaiha approached Maoist leader Damodar for assistance in settling a land dispute in the village. In return, Damodar asked him to set the road roller on fire to help in making the week successful for them, he added.