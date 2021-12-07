STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Posters urge Telangana villagers to fight Maoists

While there was no signature of an individual or organisation in the posters, it created a lot of buzz in the villages.

Published: 07th December 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM / MULUGU: While the banned Maoist party is celebrating the 21st anniversary of the Maoist party’s People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, several posters and pamphlets urging people to fight against the Maoists were affixed on the walls in the villages of Bhadrachalam Agency area on Monday.

While there was no signature of an individual or organisation in the posters, it created a lot of buzz in the villages. With an attention-grabbing caption, “Don’t want Naxalism, need only development,’’ the posters say that Maoists provoke the innocent tribal community against the government. 

Man arrested for setting road roller ablaze 

Two days after a road roller was set ablaze in Eturnagaram, the police, on Monday, arrested the man allegedly responsible for the act. Mulugu Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar said that the accused S Durgaiha approached Maoist leader Damodar for assistance in settling a land dispute in the village. In return, Damodar asked him to set the road roller on fire to help in making the week successful for them, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army anniversary Maoists Telangana Chhattisgarh border
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp