STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two jailed for attacking Telangana forest officials

Two persons, who were accused of attacking a woman forest official at Lalgadimalakpet village near Medchal in 2016, were sentenced to two years jail and a fine of Rs 1,000 each. 

Published: 07th December 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons, who were accused of attacking a woman forest official at Lalgadimalakpet village near Medchal in 2016, were sentenced to two years jail and a fine of Rs 1,000 each. 

In September 2016, the official while on duty, noticed that some eucalyptus trees were being illegally cut and up on inquiry came to know that the villagers of Rajabollaram Thanda were involved. Bukya Naresh and Maloth Raju obstructed and attacked her. They used abusive language and also assaulted her subordinates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana forest officials attack Jail sentence
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp