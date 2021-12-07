Two jailed for attacking Telangana forest officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons, who were accused of attacking a woman forest official at Lalgadimalakpet village near Medchal in 2016, were sentenced to two years jail and a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

In September 2016, the official while on duty, noticed that some eucalyptus trees were being illegally cut and up on inquiry came to know that the villagers of Rajabollaram Thanda were involved. Bukya Naresh and Maloth Raju obstructed and attacked her. They used abusive language and also assaulted her subordinates.