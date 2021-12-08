44 women with fake visas held in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RGIA police on Tuesday took 44 women who were trying to leave for a Gulf country using unauthorised documents, into custody. The police released them later after realising that they were victims of a visa fraud.

"The victims are from AP and Goa. The immigration officers at the airport found that the visa documents they were carrying were fake. The travel agency which procured the documents for them, is suspected to be based in Mumbai," said Sub-Inspector B Suman.

Cops seize passports of women

Stating that the women were in the age group of 35 and 50 years, Sub-Inspector B Suman said that the agency booked the tickets for the group from the RGIA.

The women were holding Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports and they were travelling on work permit, he said.

“During emigration clearance, the officers found out that the visa papers being carried by the women were all fake. After being informed about the issue, the RGIA police seized their passports and they will be submitted to the court,” the Sub-Inspector said.

Though the police are yet to identify the agency that issued fake documents to the women, they have registered cases against an unnamed travel agency under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of IPC.