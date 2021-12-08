STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's 'battebaaz maatalu' won't help you: Nizamabad MLC Kavitha

K Kavitha was in Nizamabad district along with R&B, Housing, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:27 AM

Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha, accompanied by R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, waves to locals at Bheemgal town in the district.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday appealed to the people to not trust the BJP as they were indulging in ‘battebaaz maatalu’ (misleading talk).

She spoke in Bheemgal town of Nizamabad district on Tuesday and made political statements in public after a considerable period of time. She said people’s hunger would be satisfied not by the BJP leaders’ words but by rulers of the State, someone like Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She was in Nizamabad district on Tuesday along with R&B, Housing, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. The Minister laid foundation stones for several development works worth an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore in Bheemgal town.

“BJP leaders will speak many things, but they will not help people achieve development. Now, people should make a decision on to whom they want to give a sword, and who is capable of fighting for their rights,” Kavitha said.

The MLC said Bheemgal town was an example of the State’s development as, in 75 years, no government had laid foundation stones for works worth even Rs 1 crore in the town. “Now, the government has sanctioned Rs 18 crore for road words and very soon, we will also bring a 100-bed hospital to the town,” she said.

