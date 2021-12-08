STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-kg tumour removed from 5-year-old girl's kidney in Telangana

Doctors diagnosed her conditions as ‘Wilm’s Tumor’, a very rare type of kidney cancer which leads to the abdomen being fully bloated.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors, Surgery

Senior oncologist Dr Sachin Marda said that the girl was critical when she was brought to the hospital.  (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad saved the life of a 5-year-old girl by removing a 5 kg tumour from the kidney. 

The girl, Faduma, hails from Somalia. Doctors diagnosed her conditions as ‘Wilm’s Tumor’, a very rare type of kidney cancer which leads to the abdomen being fully bloated. In this instance, the tumour removed from the girl’s kidney measured around 30x30 x30 cm.

Due to her condition, the girl was emaciated and very weak. A team of oncologists treated her with chemotherapy followed by an 8-hour long surgery. 

Senior oncologist Dr Sachin Marda said that the girl was critical when she was brought to the hospital. 

