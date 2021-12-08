STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIMS gets state-of-the-art medical equipment, apparatus worth Rs 200 crore

Most invaluable among these is a genetic lab that will help researchers and scientists at NIMS to correctly diagnose rare genetic diseases and work towards finding cures. 

Published: 08th December 2021 08:01 AM

Health Minister T Harish Rao goes around the wards in the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences after inaugurating the state-of-the-art medical equipment and apparatus in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medical equipment and apparatus worth nearly Rs 200 crore were on Tuesday inaugurated in NIMS by Health Minister T Harish Rao. Some of these equipment inaugurated are exclusive to NIMS. 

“NIMS will now be home to a multi-disciplinary research unit which will help diagnose genetic defects in children. The hospital will also now get a bone density meter which will be useful to test the bone density of citizens. Such medical advancements are not available anywhere in the State’s public sector,” said Harish Rao.

He said that nearly 200 more beds will be sanctioned for the ICU section at NIMS with 120 more ventilators to ensure no patient struggles to find a bed. These will be ready by January 15, the Minister said. 

After informed by the heads of various departments like Radiology, Pathology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Nephrology, Urology and Cardiology about the need for the latest equipment, Harish Rao announced that Rs 154 crore will be sanctioned for the same. 

“Our goal is to ensure that the common man gets corporate hospital-like treatment in government hospitals across Telangana. As part of this endeavour, we will ensure the best of services are available at NIMS. Bone marrow transplant procedure is done in this hospital under Aarogyasri, without the need to spend a single Rupee,” the Minister said.

During his visit, a 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital was announced which will be attached to NIMS and cater to high risk pregnancies.

Exclusive equipment, 200 beds for hospital

Some of the apparatus and facilities now available are exclusive to the hospital Also, nearly 200 more beds will be sanctioned for the ICU section at the NIMS with 120 more ventilators 
 

