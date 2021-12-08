Telangana: Deputy Tahsildar falls prey to KYC fraud, loses Rs 3.5 lakh

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Kamareddy Deputy Tahsildar Ranjith Kumar was duped of Rs 3.50 lakh, which were withdrawn from his bank account by cyber frauds.

On Tuesday, Kumar received a call from unknown persons who introduced themselves as staff of SBI.

The caller told the official that the latter had to complete his KYC procedure with the bank, for which Kumar provided details of his bank account after clicking on a link sent by the scamsters.

After some time, Kumar received an SMS from the bank, which stated that Rs 3.50 lakh had been withdrawn from his account. The shocked official then lodged a complaint with the police.