STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Deputy Tahsildar falls prey to KYC fraud, loses Rs 3.5 lakh

The caller told the official that the latter had to complete his KYC procedure with the bank, for which Kumar provided details of his bank account after clicking on a link sent by the scamsters.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

The shocked official then lodged a complaint with the police. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Kamareddy Deputy Tahsildar Ranjith Kumar was duped of Rs 3.50 lakh, which were withdrawn from his bank account by cyber frauds. 

On Tuesday, Kumar received a call from unknown persons who introduced themselves as staff of SBI.

The caller told the official that the latter had to complete his KYC procedure with the bank, for which Kumar provided details of his bank account after clicking on a link sent by the scamsters.

After some time, Kumar received an SMS from the bank, which stated that Rs 3.50 lakh had been withdrawn from his account. The shocked official then lodged a complaint with the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjith Kumar Kamareddy Deputy Tahsildar
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp