By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed body found in a water tank in Musheerabad by HMWS&B workers on Tuesday, has been identified as that of P Kishore of Chikkadpally. His family had filed a missing case in Chikkadpally police station on October 13.

Kishore, an auto driver, and painter, lived close to the water tank with his brother, two sisters and

mother. He was an alcoholic and left home in October after a tiff with his brother over borrowing money