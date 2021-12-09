STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CBRE India witnesses YoY growth of 25 % for its capital market business

Despite the pandemic, CBRE India's capital market business has consistently raised more than $1 billion annually for its clients in the last few years.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Home, real estate, home buying, Home investors

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, a leading real estate consulting firm, has announced a YoY growth of 25 percent for the capital market business line. As part of the brand's integrated service offerings, the company has closed more than 100 transactions since 2020 and is currently working with all the major global institutional investors.

Despite the pandemic, CBRE India's capital market business has consistently raised more than $1 billion annually for its clients in the last few years. Continuing its five-year streak in the country, CBRE has again achieved an industry-leading market share in H1 2021 - which stood at over 60 percent in 2020. The company's Capital Markets business in India currently consists of more than 50 experts. The capital markets business has contributed significantly to the industry's growth by offering crucial capital solutions and has strengthened its position as a one-stop shop for all capital and investment needs of the commercial real estate industry.

"Despite the pandemic, investor interest has remained consistent and strong, with office, retail, land, warehousing, data centers, healthcare and education being the key focus segments among investors. We expect institutional investments to continue increasing exponentially in Indian real estate" said Gaurav Kumar & Nikhil Bhatia, Managing Directors & Co-Heads, Capital Markets, India, CBRE South Asia Pvt.

According to CBRE, India had two REIT launches in a span of 7 months, with Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and NCR witnessing big-ticket deals in core assets, land and forward purchases. Warehousing and industrial also continue to grow steadily, while data centers are expected to witness stellar advancement over the next few years.

"The steps initiated by the government to increase liquidity in the market have also worked well in increasing the confidence of investors. We've been recognized as one of the top players in the commercial real estate investment space. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment towards our clients and for being a strong comprehensive platform for capital, finance, and investment solutions across the US, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific regions," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBRE South Asia Real estate growth CBRE growth
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp