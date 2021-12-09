CBRE India witnesses YoY growth of 25 % for its capital market business

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, a leading real estate consulting firm, has announced a YoY growth of 25 percent for the capital market business line. As part of the brand's integrated service offerings, the company has closed more than 100 transactions since 2020 and is currently working with all the major global institutional investors.

Despite the pandemic, CBRE India's capital market business has consistently raised more than $1 billion annually for its clients in the last few years. Continuing its five-year streak in the country, CBRE has again achieved an industry-leading market share in H1 2021 - which stood at over 60 percent in 2020. The company's Capital Markets business in India currently consists of more than 50 experts. The capital markets business has contributed significantly to the industry's growth by offering crucial capital solutions and has strengthened its position as a one-stop shop for all capital and investment needs of the commercial real estate industry.

"Despite the pandemic, investor interest has remained consistent and strong, with office, retail, land, warehousing, data centers, healthcare and education being the key focus segments among investors. We expect institutional investments to continue increasing exponentially in Indian real estate" said Gaurav Kumar & Nikhil Bhatia, Managing Directors & Co-Heads, Capital Markets, India, CBRE South Asia Pvt.

According to CBRE, India had two REIT launches in a span of 7 months, with Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and NCR witnessing big-ticket deals in core assets, land and forward purchases. Warehousing and industrial also continue to grow steadily, while data centers are expected to witness stellar advancement over the next few years.

"The steps initiated by the government to increase liquidity in the market have also worked well in increasing the confidence of investors. We've been recognized as one of the top players in the commercial real estate investment space. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment towards our clients and for being a strong comprehensive platform for capital, finance, and investment solutions across the US, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific regions," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.