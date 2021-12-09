Health Minister T Harish Rao commends CSR for improved healthcare setup

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Praising the effort as commendable, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that during the thick of the pandemic, Telangana boosted its healthcare facilitys by adding nearly 1,300 beds, a majority of them with ICU setup, all through CSR contributions.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a 100-bed setup by the Raheja group in Kondapur District Hospital. The setup will help bolster the hospital's capacity to treat both Covid and non-Covid cases.

"Raheja Corp came forward at a time when finding even one bed in government hospitals was difficult due to the high demand. Now the State and contributions of CSR has ensured the government hospitals have 27,000 beds and 6,000 paediatric beds to tackle any third wave," said the Minister.

He said that 900 more ICU beds will be made available at cost of `154 crore across the State.

After interacting with staff, Harish Rao assured that a dialysis centre would come up at the hospital.

Stressing yet again on importance of vaccinations, the Health Minister urged all elected representatives to visit each home in their wards and motivate people to take vaccines. "If required go two three times and enquire because unless vaccinations are 100 per cent, the State will not be able to combat Covid and for this we need the support of elected representatives," he said.