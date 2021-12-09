STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Born on RTC buses, 2 girls get life passes

The first girl was born near Peddakothapally in Mahbubnagar on board a Nagarkurnool depot bus and second child was born on board an Asifabad depot bus, near Siddipet

09th December 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC on Wednesday offered lifetime passes for two baby girls who were born on moving buses recently. Their mothers unexpectedly went into labour while travelling on RTC buses.

The first girl was born near Peddakothapally in Mahbubnagar on board a Nagarkurnool depot bus and second child was born on board an Asifabad depot bus, near Siddipet on November 30 and December 7 respectively. When the mothers went into labour, RTC crew members and fellow passengers helped the women to deliver. Later, the TSRTC crew coordinated with officials of the Health department and rushed the mothers and newborns to the nearby government hospitals in 108 ambulances for further treatment. They are said to be doing well.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said he was pleased to offer the free lifetime passes.

