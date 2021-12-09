Telangana: Congress seeks proof on site of Secretariat mosques

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to furnish proof that the two mosques in the Secretariat premises were being reconstructed at their original sites and were not relocated.

Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir told reporters at the Gandhi Bhavan that there were doubts over the exact location of the two mosques, for which the foundation stone was laid on November 25.

He said that if KCR fails to issue a clarification within 15 days, the Congress would explore all legal and democratic means to get justice.

"We will lodge a criminal complaint against the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary for violating the provisions of Places of Worship Act, 1991 and other relevant laws," Shabbir Ali warned.

Shabbir Ali said that the foundation stone for reconstruction of demolished mosques was laid in a high degree of secrecy, leading to suspicion of foul play.

"Only a few religious and political leaders were invited to the ceremony," he pointed out.