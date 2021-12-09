STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Jagtial ryot burnt alive while clearing his paddy field

The farmer's charred body was found from his agricultural land in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Published: 09th December 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a tragic incident, a farmer was burnt alive at Veldurthi in Jagtial (Rural) mandal, on Tuesday. The deceased person has been identified as Potuganti Laxman Goud, 60. The incident came to light on Wednesday when his family members found the victim's body.

According to sources, the incident happened while he was burning paddy stubs in his agricultural field as part of the efforts to prepare the plot for cultivation of Yasangi crop, when Laxman Goud accidentally caught fire.

According to the bereaved family members of the victim, Laxman Goud went to the field at around 11am on Tuesday. However, he didn't return till midnight, following which his relatives started searching for Laxman.

The farmer's charred body was found from his agricultural land in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagtial farmer burnt Telangana
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp