Telangana: Jagtial ryot burnt alive while clearing his paddy field

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a tragic incident, a farmer was burnt alive at Veldurthi in Jagtial (Rural) mandal, on Tuesday. The deceased person has been identified as Potuganti Laxman Goud, 60. The incident came to light on Wednesday when his family members found the victim's body.

According to sources, the incident happened while he was burning paddy stubs in his agricultural field as part of the efforts to prepare the plot for cultivation of Yasangi crop, when Laxman Goud accidentally caught fire.

According to the bereaved family members of the victim, Laxman Goud went to the field at around 11am on Tuesday. However, he didn't return till midnight, following which his relatives started searching for Laxman.

The farmer's charred body was found from his agricultural land in the wee hours of Wednesday.