Kangal village farmers accuse Telangana government of underpayment 

The sub-canal is being constructed towards Lingampet village and will pass through Yellareddypet, Thoguta and Kangal villages in Thoguta mandal. 

Published: 10th December 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Alleging that the State government and the authorities concerned were cheating them by paying a nominal amount of Rs 1.90 lakh per acre, the farmers of Kangal village in Thoguta mandal, who have to give up their lands for the construction of a sub-canal from the Mallannasagar project’s main canal, pointed out that their plots were worth Rs 40 lakh per acre. 

The sub-canal is being constructed towards Lingampet village and will pass through Yellareddypet, Thoguta and Kangal villages in Thoguta mandal. 

Pointing out that the authorities paid Rs 6 lakh to Rs 13 lakh per acre to the oustees belonging to other villages for the construction of the the reservoir, Kangal ryots alleged that the officials were fleecing them by paying just about 1/20th of the actual value.

The farmers expressed their dissatisfaction over the amounts being offered during a meeting convened by irrigation officials here on Thursday.

When Irrigation Department Deputy Executive Engineer Srinivas Rao told the farmers that they were going to acquire 20 acres for which the department has already passed a cheque worth Rs 40 lakh in total, the ryots raised their objection and refused to accept this offer.

Stating that the officials were behaving in a condescending manner, the farmers pointed out that the money offered by the government was nothing when compared to what they would get in open markets. When the scene escalated, officials said that they will bring the matter to the notice of higher-ups and find an amicable solution.

In the meantime, Srinivas Rao urged the ryots to accept the offered compensation now and approach the court if they require more. Pointing out that the department would commence the construction of the sub-canal irrespective of the fact that the farmers accept or don’t accept the money, Srinivas Rao stated that they were moving as per norms. He also pointed out that they arrived after the completion of the 30-day period mentioned in the notices issued by revenue officials.

