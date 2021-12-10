STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR thinks Telangana is his fiefdom: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

He promised the locals that he would try his best to get Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kodangal in the near future.

Published: 10th December 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the TRS government has failed to achieve main objective of Telangana State, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was treating the newly-formed State as his fiefdom. 

Speaking at the launch of the Congress’ digital membership drive at Kodangal, the TPCC chief said that he had lost the 2018 Assembly elections due to a ‘conspiracy hatched’ by KCR, while the number of votes he secured had increased. 

“I got 55,000 votes in 2009, 63,000 in 2014 and 75,000 in 2018,” Revanth Reddy said. He promised the locals that he would try his best to get Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kodangal in the near future. 

Claiming that Telangana is no more a welfare State, Revanth Reddy alleged that the rather than Bangaru Telangana, the TRS has transformed it as ‘appula Telangana’. 

He expressed confidence that the Congress would achieve the target of enrolling 30 lakh members from the State as part of the party’s nationwide membership drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS government Revanth Reddy KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao TPCC
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp