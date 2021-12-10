KCR thinks Telangana is his fiefdom: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the TRS government has failed to achieve main objective of Telangana State, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was treating the newly-formed State as his fiefdom.

Speaking at the launch of the Congress’ digital membership drive at Kodangal, the TPCC chief said that he had lost the 2018 Assembly elections due to a ‘conspiracy hatched’ by KCR, while the number of votes he secured had increased.

“I got 55,000 votes in 2009, 63,000 in 2014 and 75,000 in 2018,” Revanth Reddy said. He promised the locals that he would try his best to get Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kodangal in the near future.

Claiming that Telangana is no more a welfare State, Revanth Reddy alleged that the rather than Bangaru Telangana, the TRS has transformed it as ‘appula Telangana’.

He expressed confidence that the Congress would achieve the target of enrolling 30 lakh members from the State as part of the party’s nationwide membership drive.