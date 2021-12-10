Krishna River Management Board meets, puts off water allocation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), which met here on Thursday, failed to take any decision on release of water to sibling States.

While the AP Irrigation officials wanted water to be released for December, their Telangana counterparts from Telangana urged the Board to finalise water quota for the entire Rabi season. After the Telangana officials made their stand clear, AP agreed to the proposal. The members of the Board decided to meet again in the last week of the month to allocate water for the entire Rabi season.

Andhra Pradesh wants 23 tmcft for the ongoing Kharif season.

