Krishna River Management Board meets, puts off water allocation

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), which met here on Thursday, failed to take any decision on release of water to sibling States.

The State Irrigation officials on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take into account only 20 per cent of the water drawn for domestic and drinking water purposes.

By Express News Service

While the AP Irrigation officials wanted water to be released for December, their Telangana counterparts from Telangana urged the Board to finalise water quota for the entire Rabi season. After the Telangana officials made their stand clear, AP agreed to the proposal. The members of the Board decided to meet again in the last week of the month to allocate water for the entire Rabi season. 
Andhra Pradesh wants 23 tmcft for the ongoing Kharif season. 
 

