Telangana: Fourteen held with 336 kg ganja in train

Published: 10th December 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nampally railway police arrested 14 persons travelling to Mumbai in the AC coaches of LTT Express and seized 336 kg of ganja worth Rs 67 lakh from them on Thursday. Special teams caught these persons travelling from Visakhapatnam at Lingampalli railway station.

During regular checks, the police found 24 bags in a suspicious condition in three AC coaches. On checking, ganja was found to be concealed in them and the passengers carrying them were detained.

On inquiry, the accused stated that they had been offered commissions to transport the bags from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai. The bags would be picked up by the receivers when the train reached Mumbai.

Rs 1.05 cr worth of drug seized in khammam

Khammam: Chinchupalli police seized about 534 kg of ganja worth Rs 1,04,88,000 on Thursday. They seized the drug in a lorry at Housing Board Colony. The ganja bags were found concealed under tamarind bags. Two persons in the lorry were arrested

53 kg netted in w’gal

Hanamkonda: In a joint operation, Task Force sleuths and Chennaraopet Police arrested inter-State ganja peddlers and seized 53 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 5.3 lakh on Thursday, as well as two two-wheelers and two phones

