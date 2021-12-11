3 hospitals in Telangana come up short in NITI Aayog report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government-run hospitals in Telangana have fared poorly in terms of catering to emergency and trauma-related medical services.

A NITI Aayog report titled “Emergency and Injury Care at Secondary and Tertiary Level Centres in India” ranked three hospitals -- two State-run and one private -- in Telangana for their performance on 10 different parameters.

These three hospitals were District Hospital Karimnagar in the above 300-bed category, District Hospital King Koti in the below 300-bed category and Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet in the private hospitals with over 300 beds category.

In their respective categories, the Karimnagar hospital was among the worst performers, securing 18th position from among 20 district hospitals while the King Koti hospital was placed at 10th spot from among 20 district hospitals. Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet was placed at 8th position from among 20 hospitals in its category.

The overall parameters which NITI Aayog graded the hospital were - hospital services, emergency protocol and SOP, safety and security, disaster management, continuous quality management, data management systems, financing, physical infrastructure, equipment and supplies for emergency department (ED)t, Essential medicines in ED, etc.

Among these, District Hospital Karimnagar got an overall compliance score of just 28 per cent which put it in the red zone. Shockingly, it scored 0 per cent in four categories - safety and security, disaster management, continuous quality management and Data Management systems within the ED.

In terms of financing and physical infrastructure and essential medicines, the hospital does decently well, scoring between 56 per cent and 67 per cent.

The situation is no better in District Hospital King Koti, which despite being located in the heart of the city, scored 39 per cent overall compliance score, again in the red zone. It scored 0 per cent in two categories of disaster management and financing. It scored better comparatively on categories of physical infrastructure, essential medicines and supplies, scoring above 70 per cent.

Yashoda Malakpet with an overall compliance score of 77 per cent was in the green zone but did poorly on financing as a category in the report.

The three hospitals ‘not up to the mark’

Three hospitals from Telangana were included in the study on Emergency and Injury Care which grades them on 10 different categories