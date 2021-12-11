STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSI awards first-ever ISO standard tag to Apollo TeleHealth services

The certification was awarded to Apollo TeleHealth for the system the healthcare group has put in place for conducting telemedicine consultation services through its various ventures. 

Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals addresses the media in Hyderabad on Dec 10, after the group’s TeleHealth initiative is awarded the ISO 13131:202 certification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo TeleHealth has become the first-ever telehealth service provider to achieve the ISO standard rating of 13131.2021, awarded by the British Standards Institutions (BSI). 

“This certification recognises our industry leadership in developing and deploying user-friendly technological solutions and high standards for medical services across our platforms. With this certification, we will lead not just in India but across the world on the standards to be followed for telemedicine which touches innumerable lives,” said Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Explaining how the certification recognises the work of the ATH, Dr. Sangeetha Reddy, Joint Managing Director of the group, said, “During Covid-19, telemedicine has grown leaps and bounds with people sending to doctors reports, x-rays and even CT scan images over phone for a first or second referral. We at Apollo have formalised this system, recognising that telemedicine platform needs to be robust and retain the quality of our offline services.” Giving an example, she explained how the ATH and Apollo 24X7 platforms would process reports of CT Scan, ECG, USG, etc in a format that allows the doctors to get the best resolution. 

The ATH team has determined the pixel rate at which these reports must be shared for accurate diagnosis. “We recognise that even as telemedicine becomes important, there can be no compromise on quality since one blurred image means missing a tumour,” Sangeetha Reddy said.

