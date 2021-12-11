Hyderabad: CC cameras equivalent to 100 cops, only if they work

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: The city police do not seem to have learnt from the actress Shalu Chourasiya attack and robbery case at KBR Park in November.

Investigation of that much-talked-about case was delayed due to the unavailability of CCTV evidence as the cameras in the park were not working.

Immediately after the incident, cameras all around the KBR Park were repaired on war footing and made operational. However, the CC cameras in the immediate neighbouring stretches still are defunct.

This fact came to light when the police tried to collect CCTV footage related to the accident where a drunk businessman driving a Porsche Cayenne killed two persons in the Banjara Hills area on Monday.

The spot and the entire stretch have several CC cameras, but none captured the movement of the vehicle, forcing the police to look for other evidence. The footage could have been vital evidence.

This lapse is glaring, considering the fact that Telangana has the highest number of CC cameras in the country and Hyderabad is in the process of having 10 lakh cameras. While cameras are installed, most of them are defunct, including in areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

What is even more shocking is that the realisation that the cameras are defunct comes to light only when cops try to obtain the footage for some investigation. This fact holds true for most parts of the city.

According to officials, police have been successful in convincing individuals, associations and even corporates to donate huge sums for cameras and their subsequent installation. However, there is not much focus on their maintenance, which needs manpower and a sustained flow of funds.

This is despite the fact that top police officials have on many instances said that one CC camera is equivalent to 100 police personnel.

The burden of maintenance of CC cameras is laid on the SHOs of the respective police stations and other field staff. “A specialised unit within the department to monitor the functioning of cameras would be of great support, as it is becoming highly difficult for the SHOs to keep a tab on them,” a senior police officer opined.

