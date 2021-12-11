Hyderabad Gandhi Medical College part of ‘One Health Consortium’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gandhi Medical College will now be part of the national ‘One Health Consortium’ which will be working under the Department of Biotechnology that conducts research in various zoonotic and animal diseases. A total of 27 other organisations across the country will also be part of this consortium.

According to the Science and Technology Minister, the aim of the consortium is to study the prevalence of ten selected zoonotic diseases throughout the country and five transboundary animal diseases mainly from the Northeastern States and analyse the risk they pose.

The consortium will aim to set up collaborative work between animal, human and wildlife health professionals so that prevalence, burden and detection of pathogen and molecular tests and forecasting can happen simultaneously.

Even though this disease will be studying diseases, its focus will be on zoonotic diseases alone. The Union government will dedicate Rs 31 crore for the project for three years.