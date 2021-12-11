STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Singareni Mines wear a deserted look as strike continues

Workers have been part of a three-day strike launched to protest against the Central government’s decision to auction four coal blocks for commercial mining.

Published: 11th December 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Singareni, representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI / ADILABAD / KHAMMAM: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers continued their strike for the second day at all mines. It may be mentioned here that this is part of a three-day strike launched to protest against the Central government’s decision to auction four coal blocks for commercial mining.

Coal production in Ramagundam region was halted on Friday as well when the members of workers’ unions such as CITU, INTUC, AITUC, HMS and BMS took part in the strike raising slogans such as “Save Singareni”.

The strike was near-total at all mines in erstwhile Adilabad disitrct too. Chennur MLA Balka Suman extended support to the workers and took part in the protest organised in Mandamarri division.

It may be mentioned here that the SCCL would face a loss of `18 crore per day as the production of 60,000 tonnes would be hit in Bellampalli, Srirampur and Mandamarri divisions that come under Mancherial and Kumrambheem-Asifabad districts. 

The second day of the strike was a huge success in erstwhile Khammam district as well. Nearly 95% employees took part in the protest. Coal production came to a standstill at Singareni mines in Yellandhu, Manugur, Sathupalli and Kothagudem areas. The workers organised a massive protest programme at the main SCCL office in Kothagudem.

