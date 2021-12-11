STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana given Rs 386.37 crore to combat Covid: Centre

The money was given as part of the Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package for strengthening the health infrastructure, Union Minister Bahrati Pravin Pawar told in Lok Sabha.

Parliament

Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha that during 2020-21, the Union government released Rs 386.37 crore to Telangana towards the Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package for strengthening the health infrastructure, expansion of laboratory network, surveillance and contact tracing, procurement of PPEs, N-95 masks, ventilators etc.

In addition, under ‘India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II’, the Centre released Rs 149.34 crore, the Minister of State said.

