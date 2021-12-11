Two more passengers test positive at Hyderabad international airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The health teams screening international passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) detected two more Covid-19 positive cases on Friday. After testing positive, the patients were sent to the TIMS hospital in Gachibowli for recovery while samples were sent for genome sequencing.

The health teams have so far screened 3,235 international passengers and the number of passengers testing positive at the airport went up to 15. Of these 15 positive cases, 13 were not infected with the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 207 fresh Covid-19 cases after conducting 38,467 tests on Friday. The State also saw 196 recoveries on the day. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 3,897. One Covid-19 death was also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,004.