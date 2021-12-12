Karimnagar ex-Mayor celebrates ‘win’, forces successor to up stakes   

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after votes were cast for elections to the Legislative Council, the dust refuses to settle in Karimnagar where former Mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh, who resigned from the TRS and contested as an Independent, held his “victory” celebrations on Friday midnight.

This prompted his successor to the Karimnagar Mayor’s post Y Sunil Rao to tell the media that if Ravinder Singh does win, he would resign from his post.

He however added a caveat to his announcement. “If Ravinder Singh does not win, he should also resign as corporator immediately since he was elected on a TRS ticket,” Sunil Rao said.

Ahead of the voting, Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender had extended the support of the BJP to Ravinder Singh, but was unable to cast his vote. Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who did have the ex-officio vote, never turned up at the polling station.

Sunil Rao alleged that Ravinder Singh still tried to influence voters by gifting them cell phones. “His tricks didn’t work, all TRS voters voted for our candidates L Ramana and T Bhanu Prasad Rao,” said the Mayor.

Taking stock ahead of counting of votes

A day after votes were cast Legislative Council elections for six seats, candidates and their supporters began assessing the situation and their chances of victory across the five erstwhile districts in Telangana