STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar ex-Mayor celebrates ‘win’, forces successor to up stakes   

This prompted his successor to the Karimnagar Mayor’s post Y Sunil Rao, to tell the media that if Ravinder Singh does win, he would resign from his post. 

Published: 12th December 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after votes were cast for elections to the Legislative Council, the dust refuses to settle in Karimnagar where former Mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh, who resigned from the TRS and contested as an Independent, held his “victory” celebrations on Friday midnight. 

This prompted his successor to the Karimnagar Mayor’s post Y Sunil Rao to tell the media that if Ravinder Singh does win, he would resign from his post. 

He however added a caveat to his announcement. “If Ravinder Singh does not win, he should also resign as corporator immediately since he was elected on a TRS ticket,” Sunil Rao said. 

Ahead of the voting, Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender had extended the support of the BJP to Ravinder Singh, but was unable to cast his vote. Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who did have the ex-officio vote, never turned up at the polling station. 

Sunil Rao alleged that Ravinder Singh still tried to influence voters by gifting them cell phones. “His tricks didn’t work, all TRS voters voted for our candidates L Ramana and T Bhanu Prasad Rao,” said the Mayor. 

Taking stock ahead of counting of votes

A day after votes were cast Legislative Council elections for six seats, candidates and their supporters began assessing the situation and their chances of victory across the five erstwhile districts in Telangana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sardar Ravinder Singh Karimnagar elections Y Sunil Rao
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp