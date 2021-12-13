50-year-old ryot hangs self in Telangana's Mahabubabad

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A 50-year-old farmer hanged himself to death at his agriculture field in Mahabubabad mandal in the district on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Bikku, was a resident of Dudiya thanda. Bikku cultivated red chilli on one and a half acre and paddy on another half-acre of land. Bikku’s crop of red chilies was infested by Thrips pests and he had since been depressed. On Sunday, Bikku left for his field located on the outskirts of the village.

Later in the afternoon, farmers from neighbouring fields found him hanging from a tree in his field. According to villagers, due to crop loss, Bikku had also incurred huge debts. Speaking to the media, Mahabubabad Rural SI Ch Arun Kumar said that the body was shifted for postmortem in Mahabubabad Area Government Hospital. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, said Kumar.