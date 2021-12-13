ASI to begin excavations at Warangal Fort
With excavations being planned to be taken up at Warangal Fort in the coming year, there are possibilities of unearthing valuable treasures such as Kakatiyan era temples, tanks, wells, mandapas
Published: 13th December 2021 08:23 AM | Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:23 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: In a major jump-start to excavations in Telangana, one of the ASI’s excavation branches, either Mysuru or Bhubaneshwar, will soon take up excavations inside the fortified premises of Warangal Fort spread across 125 acres.
For 2021-22, excavations are being planned to be taken up at Warangal Fort, as there are many buried structures found inside the fort which could be unearthed and explored. There could be Kakatiyan era temples, tanks, wells, mandapas or other structures which may be unearthed. The proposals are still in the internal discussion stages and are yet to be submitted to ASI, Hyderabad circle.