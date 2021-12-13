STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

ASI to begin excavations at Warangal Fort

With excavations being planned to be taken up at Warangal Fort in the coming year, there are possibilities of unearthing valuable treasures such as Kakatiyan era temples, tanks, wells, mandapas

Published: 13th December 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Warangal Fort

Warangal Fort (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major jump-start to excavations in Telangana, one of the ASI’s excavation branches, either Mysuru or Bhubaneshwar, will soon take up excavations inside the fortified premises of Warangal Fort spread across 125 acres. 

For 2021-22, excavations are being planned to be taken up at Warangal Fort, as there are many buried structures found inside the fort which could be unearthed and explored. There could be Kakatiyan era temples, tanks, wells, mandapas or other structures which may be unearthed. The proposals are still in the internal discussion stages and are yet to be submitted to ASI, Hyderabad circle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India ASI Warangal Fort exploration Warangal Fort excavation
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp