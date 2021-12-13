ASI to begin excavations at Warangal Fort

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major jump-start to excavations in Telangana, one of the ASI’s excavation branches, either Mysuru or Bhubaneshwar, will soon take up excavations inside the fortified premises of Warangal Fort spread across 125 acres.

For 2021-22, excavations are being planned to be taken up at Warangal Fort, as there are many buried structures found inside the fort which could be unearthed and explored. There could be Kakatiyan era temples, tanks, wells, mandapas or other structures which may be unearthed. The proposals are still in the internal discussion stages and are yet to be submitted to ASI, Hyderabad circle.